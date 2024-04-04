Death toll in blast at pharma unit mounts to six

Hyderabad: The death toll in a blast at a chemical manufacturing unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy district rose to six on Thursday as the body of one more worker was found under the debris.

Five persons were killed and 16 injured when a chemical reactor exploded in SB Organics Limited, a bulk drugs manufacturing company, at Chandapur village in Hathnoora Mandal on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at the plant after the chemical reactor exploded. One of the structures at the industrial complex collapsed under the impact of the explosion.

The rescue workers on Thursday recovered a body from the debris. The deceased was identified as Vadde Ramesh (38), a resident of the same mandal.

Eyewitnesses told the police that company’s director Ravi Sharma and other employees were inspecting the reactor after smoke was emanating from it. The reactor exploded resulting in the casualties. Ravi Sharma (38) of Hyderabad was among those killed.

Dayanand (48) of Tamil Nadu, Subrahmanyam (36) of Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Paul (54) of Madhya Pradesh died on the spot. One of the injured Chakali Vishnu (35) of Chandapur village succumbed while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.