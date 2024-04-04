Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM’s message for AAP MLAs

New Delhi: In a significant development amidst ongoing legal proceedings, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, conducted a press conference on Thursday, delivering a message from the incarcerated AAP leader.

In his message to the party leaders, conveyed by his wife, Kejriwal directed the AAP MLAs to remain actively engaged with their constituencies, ensuring the welfare of the people of Delhi even in his absence.

Echoing the sentiments of the jailed Delhi Chief Minister, Sunita Kejriwal conveyed his message urging AAP MLAs to conduct regular visits to their respective areas, diligently addressing citizens’ concerns and resolving issues promptly. Despite his confinement, Arvind Kejriwal underscored the principle that governance should not falter and that the well-being of Delhi’s populace must remain a top priority for elected AAP representatives. “Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message to all MLAs: ‘Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people’s problems and sort them out…,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

This press conference gains significance as it follows the release of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Tihar jail on Wednesday after a six-month confinement, culminating in a meeting between Singh and Sunita Kejriwal at her residence in the national capital.