Vijay’s GOAT to release 5 Sept

Chennai: Actor Vijay’s much-anticipated upcoming release, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time), has officially announced its release date as September 5, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Following his last successful outing in the hit action drama Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new venture.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, “GOAT” promises to be a cinematic spectacle that showcases Vijay in a never-before-seen avatar. Adding to the excitement is the musical prowess of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The film, initially known as Thalapathy 68, marks a significant milestone as it brings together a stellar cast of industry veterans and fresh talent. Alongside Vijay, the ensemble includes Sneha, making a comeback after 22 years since their last collaboration in “Vaseegara.” Additionally, the star-studded lineup features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram, and Ajmal Ameer, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

GOAT also marks a noteworthy reunion of talents, with Venkat Prabhu joining the exclusive league of directors who have worked with both Vijay and Ajith Kumar. With a track record of delivering blockbuster hits like Mankatha, Venkat Prabhu’s collaboration with Vijay adds an extra layer of anticipation to the project.

Beyond the realm of cinema, Vijay has been making headlines for his foray into politics. Earlier this year, on February 2, he announced the formation of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Taking a stand against corruption and divisiveness, Vijay aims to bring about positive change and has set his sights on contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.