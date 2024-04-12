SK releases first-look teaser of Kurangu Pedal

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has unveiled the first-look teaser of his production company’s upcoming venture, Kurangu Pedal. Directed by Kamalakannan Subramanian, the film is set in a quaint village in Tamil Nadu and promises to take audiences on a nostalgic journey into the world of childhood innocence and adventure.

The teaser opens with the serene image of a setting sun, setting the tone for the rustic charm of village life. It soon introduces viewers to the film’s principal characters, including a young child actor who expresses curiosity about why people in his village walk home. This sets the stage for the heartwarming narrative that follows.

Kurangu Pedal appears to revolve around the lives of four kids and their quest to learn cycling—a rite of passage for many children growing up in rural India. The teaser offers glimpses of their endearing camaraderie and the challenges they face on their journey, promising a delightful blend of humor, emotion, and adventure.

Kaali Venkat, known for his versatile performances, is one of the principal cast members of the film, adding depth and authenticity to the storytelling.

Premiered as part of the Indian Panorama section at the 2022 International Film Festival of India, Kurangu Pedal has already garnered attention for its portrayal of rural life and universal themes of friendship and resilience. The film boasts a talented crew, with music by Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematography by Sumee Baskaran, editing by Shivanandeesvaran, and sound design by Antony BJ Ruban.

Set for a summer release, Kurangu Pedal is poised to captivate audiences with its heartwarming narrative, soulful music, and picturesque visuals.