Ayodhya gears up to welcome 25L devotees on Ram Navami

With justa day left for Ram Navami, Ayodhya is gearing up for massive crowd control — bigger than the one seen in the holy city during the pran pratishtha ceremony in January.

Police officials deployed at Ayodhya for the Ram Navami celebrations, which will begin from midnight on April 16, have been asked to do 24-hour long shifts.

Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that the government is anticipating the arrival of around 25 lakh devotees in the temple town.

He said that the Health Department had been directed to station ambulances at all main areas while all hospitals have been directed to remain in alert mode. Temporary health centres have been set up at 12 spots and they will be equipped with all necessary medicines and facilities, he said.