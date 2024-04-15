Excise scam: CBI produces Kavitha before court

Chennai: The CBI on Monday produced BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, before a court here.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI produced the accused before the court on expiry of her three-day police custody granted earlier by a judge.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.