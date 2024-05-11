Why is BJP obsessed with our manifesto? asks Priyanka Gandhi

Questioning Bharatiya Janata Party’s “obsession” with the Congress party’s manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party must start talking about their own poll document adding that ruling party should also list out on what it has done for the people in last 10 years.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “BJP is attributing their imagination to our manifesto. It is speaking of buffaloes. It lists things that are nowhere in our manifesto. Why is it not listing things from their own manifesto?. They should list what they did. Why are they obsessed with our manifesto? They have their own. All their leaders know that if the election comes to concrete issues – unemployment, inflation, farmers’ issues, they will not be able to win.”