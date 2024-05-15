Gold price reaches Rs 53,800 per sovereign

Chennai:

In recent times, the price of gold in Tamil Nadu has displayed a trend of fluctuation, with occasional spikes and dips. However, today’s increase reflects a continuation of the overall upward trajectory observed in gold prices in recent months. Earlier, gold prices had surpassed the Rs 55,000 mark, indicating a sustained surge in demand and value.

The surge in gold prices on Wednesday comes on the heels of fluctuating trends in the market, particularly notable during auspicious occasions such as Akshaya Tritiya. During this festival, gold prices surged threefold in a single day, demonstrating the influence of cultural and religious sentiments on market dynamics. Following this surge, gold prices experienced a slight decline of Rs 280 yesterday, only to rebound today with a marginal increase.

As of today, the price of gold has risen by Rs 35 per gram, reaching Rs 6,725 per gram. This upward movement further underscores the continued demand and investment interest in gold as a safe haven asset amidst economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

In addition to gold, the price of silver has also witnessed an increase, rising by Rs 0.30 paise to be sold at Rs 91 per gram. This upward movement in silver prices reflects broader market dynamics and investor sentiment towards precious metals as a hedge against market volatility.