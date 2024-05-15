LS polls being fought to save Constitution: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that this is the first time that the Lok Sabha elections are being fought to safeguard the Constitution, without which people from various sections of the society will lose their rights.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint rally with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi where both leaders attacked PM Modi for neglecting the interests of the farmers.

“For the first time, this fight, this election is to save the Constitution. Whatever you have got, whether you are poor, farmers, labourers, backward, Dalits, adivasis, minorities, poor general caste has been given by this book (Constitution). Without this (Constitution) the poor people of India won’t belong anywhere,” Rahul Gandhi said speaking at a joint campaign at Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi with INDIA bloc partner, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party along with Akhilesh Yadav is trying to protect the Constitution.

Both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), members of the opposition INDIA bloc addressed a joint rally in support of Pradeep Jain, the Congress candidate from Jhansi, and Ajendra Rajput, the SP candidate from the adjacent constituency of Hamirpur.

“The day this (Constitution) is gone, your land rights, reservation, public sector everything will be gone. INDIA alliance, Akhilesh Yadav, Kharge and I are protecting this Constitution, framed by Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Lohia,” the Congress MP said.