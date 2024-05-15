Showers to continue in TN

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu grapples with the sweltering heat, relief is on the horizon with the anticipation of more rain showers in the upcoming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low atmospheric circulation in the Indian Ocean and adjoining regions is expected to bring widespread rains across the state throughout the week.

Various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, and Tenkasi, are likely to experience heavy rainfall on May 15, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Additionally, thunderstorms and lightning are forecasted on May 15, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km per hour, in some areas of Tamil Nadu. From May 16 to 19, moderate rains along with strong winds are expected to prevail over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Furthermore, specific south coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness heavy rains on May 18, providing much-needed respite from the scorching temperatures.

Despite the relief brought by the widespread summer rains, the state may still experience an increase in temperatures in the coming days. The Met department forecasts a rise of up to 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal today.

The anticipation of rain showers comes as welcome news for residents of Tamil Nadu, offering relief from the relentless heat and humid conditions. As the state prepares for the upcoming monsoon season, these showers serve as a timely reminder of the importance of weather preparedness and resilience in the face of changing climate patterns.