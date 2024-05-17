Egmore temporary ticket center relocated to RPF office complex 

This temporary relocation addresses the need for uninterrupted ticketing services while the renovation progresses. The project includes extensive changes, such as the demolition of railway quarters near Gandhi Irwin Road and adjacent railway offices, reflecting the comprehensive scope of the upgrade. Enhancements to station buildings and parking facilities are also part of this extensive overhaul.

To ensure that commuters continue to receive essential services, the new ticket registration center at the RPF office is equipped with three counters each for reservation and unreserved tickets. With a staff of 15 employees working in 8-hour shifts, the center is designed to maintain efficiency and provide seamless service throughout the renovation period.