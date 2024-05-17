Huge haul of US dollars at airport 

While security officials were checking the belongings of the passengers who were about to board the flight to Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, they found Mohamed Fizal (30) was carrying US dollars inside his suitcase.

The officers recovered US dollars worth Rs 18 lakhs from him. They cancelled his trip and handed him to the Customs officials along with the money. The customs officers arrested him, and a case has been registered to nab the person who gave the currency to Fizal.