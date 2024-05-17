Rain ensures SRH’s play-off spot in IPL

One point from this washout lifted them to third place with 15 points and it was enough for them to advance in the tournament. Sunrisers came into the clash needing a win for their primary goal of sealing the playoffs spot, but the match turned out to be a damp squib and the 33,871 spectators who braved heavy rain to make it to the venue were a disappointed lot as the match was called off without a ball being bowled.Heavy rain that lashed the city in the afternoon made a prompt start unlikely but there was some hope as the rain relented.