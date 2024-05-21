Kejriwal criticises Amit Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly saying that those who are supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are “Pakistanis”. The AAP chief asked Shah not to “abuse” the people of the country and instead abuse him.

“Yesterday Amit Shah came to Delhi. There were less than 500 people at the meeting. And he started abusing people in the country continuously. Amit Shah said that Aam Aadmi Party supporters are Pakistani,” Kejriwal said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Kejriwal pointed out that since people in Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat have voted for the AAP in large numbers, all of them are Pakistanis as well.

“I would like to ask them that people in Delhi voted us to power with 62 seats and 56 per cent vote share. Are people from Delhi Pakistanis? In Punjab, people voted us to power in 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat have given us 14 per cent votes. Are people of Gujarat Pakistani. People of Goa loved us and trusted us. Are they Pakistanis?” the AAP chief questioned.