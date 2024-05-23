Annamalai backs cop on free travel in bus 

The bus conductor insisted that the constable needed a warrant to travel without a ticket, contrary to Arumugapandi’s assertion that he could travel freely like TNSTC staff commuting to their quarters. The situation escalated and the bus was halted near the Nanguneri DSP camp office, where the argument continued. Amidst the dispute, a passenger even offered to pay for the constable’s ticket.

The viral video of the incident prompted TNSTC Tirunelveli to refer the matter to the Police Department. In response, BJP state president K. Annamalai criticized TNSTC’s lack of awareness regarding the policy announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which allows police on duty to travel free within their district. Annamalai urged against any action being taken against Constable Arumugapandi, defending the constable’s understanding of the scheme and highlighting the need for clarity and adherence to the CM’s directive.