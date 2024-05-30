Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as coach 

Barcelona hired former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Wednesday as the replacement for Xavi Hernandez.

It’s the 59-year-old Flick’s first coaching job since being fired by Germany in September last year. He previously spent two years at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and back-to-back German league titles.

Hernandez, a midfield great as a player at Barcelona, has left after the team finished a distant second to Real Madrid in the Spanish league this season.