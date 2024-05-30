Kaniyakumari gears up to welcome Modi

Chennai: In a continuation of his ‘meditation tradition’ before the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1.

As the intense weeks-long poll campaign concludes, PM Modi’s spiritual journey will see him meditate at the historic Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a site of profound national and spiritual significance.

This visit mirrors a similar retreat in 2019 when the Prime Minister meditated in a cave at Kedarnath before the final phase of elections. On that occasion, he also visited several revered temples, including the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, and the Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is a monument of great historical and spiritual importance. It was here in 1892 that Swami Vivekananda meditated and envisioned a unified and enlightened Bharat Mata. The Dhyan Mandapam, where Prime Minister Modi will meditate, is dedicated to the memory of this momentous event.

Since the Prime Minister would stay for about 45 hours to meditate, the coastal security group, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy would maintain a vigil along the marine borders.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu petitioned the district collector against granting permission for the PM’s spiritual sojourn, citing the election model code of conduct that is in force, besides the ongoing tourism season that would see a good influx of domestic and foreign tourists.

Raising questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation at Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said it is good if he is going to Kanyakumari for “prayashchit” (atonement). The person who does not understand the meaning of ‘vivek’ (wisdom), what ‘dhyan’ (meditation) he will do.

“If he is going for ‘prayashchit’, then it is a good thing or if he is going to take inspiration from writings and speeches of Swami Vivekanand, even then it is good,” said Sibal.

Sibal alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre does not talk about its achievements because it has “nothing to show”. “What have they done for the last 10 years? Has the prime minister said during his speeches what he did during 10 years? What are their achievements,” Sibal said in a press conference.