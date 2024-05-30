Tharoor’s aide caught With 500 gram gold

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got a fresh opportunity to slam the Left and Congress alliance after two persons were detained at the Delhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold.

The duo was arrested by the Delhi Customs with 500gms of gold. As per reports, one of the detainees identified himself as Shiv Kumar Prasad claiming to be the Personal Assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

As per reports, Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to the Delhi Airport to receive a person who arrived from Dubai. Both people were arrested when the passenger was trying to hand over around 500 Grams of gold to Prasad.

The reports claimed that Shiv Kumar Prasad had an aerodrome entry permit card using which he entered the airport premises and received a packet. The duo were arrested at that time and 500 gm of Gold recovered from their possession.

Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted sharply to the incident. He criticized the Congress and the CPM dubbing them an ‘alliance of gold smugglers’.

“First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP ‘aide’/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong – both INDI alliance partners – alliance of gold smugglers,” Chandrasekhar wrote on X.