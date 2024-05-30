Modi Begins Meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a 45-hour-long meditation session at the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial this evening, following special prayers at the Sri Bhagavathi Amman Temple.

Arriving from Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter, Modi landed at the Tamil Nadu Guest House helipad shortly after 5 p.m. and proceeded directly to the temple. The visit included a ceremonial welcome, where he was honored with a shawl, prasadam, and a portrait of Sri Bhagavathi Amman. This temple visit mirrors the actions of Swami Vivekananda, who also prayed here before embarking on his own meditation at the rock memorial.

Following the temple visit, Modi boarded the recently refurbished ferry named ‘Vivekananda’ at 6.10 p.m. for the short journey to the memorial, escorted by four speedboats from the Coastal Security Group. He arrived at the meditation hall at 6.28 p.m., marking the beginning of his extensive meditation session.

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial, located off the coast of Kanyakumari, holds significant historical and spiritual importance, commemorating the spot where Swami Vivekananda meditated in 1892 before embarking on his mission to spread the message of Indian spirituality and culture to the world. Modi’s meditation session here underscores the ongoing relevance and inspiration drawn from Vivekananda’s legacy.

As Modi engages in this intensive meditation, the event has attracted considerable attention, reflecting both the Prime Minister’s personal dedication to spiritual practices and the symbolic resonance of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.