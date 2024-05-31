Gas cylinder explosion injures six, Guts two shops in Tirunelveli

At least six people were injured, and two shops were completely gutted following a gas cylinder explosion at a samosa shop in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. Police officials reported that the incident occurred on North Radha Road, causing significant damage and sending shockwaves through the local community.

The explosion happened at approximately [time], with the blast injuring six individuals, including an employee of the samosa shop. The injured were promptly rushed to the nearest hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.

Fire service personnel arrived swiftly at the scene and managed to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further. “We received the call immediately after the explosion and dispatched our units without delay,” said a fire service official. “The fire was intense, but our teams were able to bring it under control quickly.”

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.