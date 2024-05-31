People won’t forgive Modi, BJP for insulting Gandhi: TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for what he termed as their denigration of Mahatma Gandhi.

Selvaperunthagai stated that the people of India will never forgive the BJP and Modi for their disrespect towards the Father of the Nation.

Selvaperunthagai attributed Modi’s recent remarks about Gandhi to a wave of public dissent against the Prime Minister. He highlighted Modi’s statement that the world learned about Mahatma Gandhi only after the release of his biopic in 1982 as a glaring example of political ignorance and a sign of the Prime Minister’s fear and anxiety.

“The world only remembers Gandhi when someone mentions India,” Selvaperunthagai said, emphasizing that Gandhi’s legacy extends far beyond the influence of the RSS and BJP. He further stated that Gandhi’s fame is universal, serving as a guiding light for the entire world, contrary to the sectarian ideologies of the RSS and BJP.

Selvaperunthagai criticized Modi’s statement about the biopic as an indication of his hostility towards Gandhi. He also condemned the BJP for unveiling a portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an accused in Gandhi’s assassination, next to Gandhi’s portrait.