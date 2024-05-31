IAF contingent in Alaska for Exercise Red Flag 

The Indian Air Force contingent arrived at Eielson AF Base of the US Air Force in Alaska on Thursday to participate in the multinational exercise ‘Red Flag 24’.

Exercise Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise.

“Onwards and Upwards. An IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of @usairforce, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24,” the Indian Air Force wrote in a post on X.

While on their way to Alaska, the IAF Rafale fighter jets took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.

“Ably supported by its IL-78 air-to-air refuellers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal,” the IAF said.