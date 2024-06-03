Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Kavitha

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case and extended the judicial custody of K Kavitha till July 3.

Kavitha was produced physically before the court.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja granted bail to Prince Singh, Damodar and Arvind Kumar after cognizance of charge sheet filed against them. They were not arrested during the investigation.

The court granted them bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each and a surety bond in the like amount.

The court has extended the judicial custody of K Kavitha and Chanpreet Singh till July 3.

BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue court. The court had issued a production warrant to produce her. The court allowed K Kavitha to meet her family members who were present during the hearing.

The court had taken cognizance of the ED charge sheet against K Kavitha on May 29.

Earlier on May 29, the Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.