Nitish Kumar meets Modi

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, a day before the Lok Sabha poll results will be out.

There was no official word on the details of the meeting.

Kumar’s JD(U) is part of the BJP-led NDA and is seen as a declining, though still significant, force in the state amid strong efforts by the RJD to challenge the ruling combine.

The chief minister has been at the helm in Bihar since 2005 except for a brief period but there have been some questions over his future as the BJP and the RJD are the two biggest parties in the state.