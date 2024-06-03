Zelenskiy dominates Asia security conference

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy’s unscheduled appearance at Asia’s biggest security conference dominated proceedings on Sunday after China’s defence chief slammed “separatists” in Taiwan, drawing a sharp response from the government in Taipei.

Dressed in his trademark olive green T-shirt, Zelenskiy addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland later this month aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

“We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony,” he said to a ballroom packed full of delegates in formal business wear and military uniforms.

Zelenskiy told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing would not attend the summit. “China, unfortunately… is working for countries not to come to the peace summit,” he said. Earlier, China’s defence chief, Dong Jun, warned that prospects of a peaceful “reunification” of Taiwan were being eroded, and promised to ensure the island would never gain independence. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the strong objections of the government in Taipei, and last month staged war games around the island in anger at the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te, who Beijing calls a “separatist”.