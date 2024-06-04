Early Trends in Tamil Nadu: DMK Leads in Postal Ballot Count

As the counting of postal ballots for the Lok Sabha elections begins, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is showing a strong lead in Tamil Nadu. According to the latest trends, the DMK is ahead in almost 20 out of the 22 seats for which trends are currently available. This early lead sets the tone for what could be a significant performance by the party.

Party Standings

DMK: Leading in 20 seats

AIADMK: Ahead in 1 seat

BJP: Ahead in 1 seat

Key Candidates

Several prominent DMK candidates are leading in their respective constituencies, reinforcing the party’s early advantage. Notable among them are:

Kanimozhi: A prominent leader and MP, known for her significant contributions to the party’s parliamentary strategies.

A Raja: A senior DMK leader and former Union Minister, with a strong political presence in the state.

T R Baalu: Another veteran politician, who has held various ministerial positions in the central government.

S Jagathratchagan: Known for his active role in Tamil Nadu politics and his previous tenure as an MP.

The early lead of the DMK in the postal ballot count suggests a positive momentum for the party as the full counting process continues. This initial trend is crucial as it may set the stage for the final results, reflecting the electorate’s preference in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK and BJP, each leading in one seat, face a challenging scenario as the DMK’s dominance becomes evident. The coming hours will be critical in determining if these early trends hold or if there will be significant shifts as more votes are counted.