Rahul leads in Wayanad

As the counting of postal ballots began this morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contest from Wayanad in Kerala is ahead of his CPM candidate Annie Raja.

It is a double good news for Rahul as he is ahead in Rae Bareli too. The overall picture shows BJP ahead in 231 seats in postal ballots while Indi Alliance in 127 seats with Congress leading in 44 seats of the 370 seats being counted so far.

In Karnataka, BJP is ahead in 21 seats while in West Bengal, it is a tight fight between TMC and BJP with both ahead in 15 seats each