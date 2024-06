The counting of postal ballot began at 8 pm with trends showing NDA leading in several States whole DMK-led alliance is ahead in Tamilnadu

Reports say that DMK alliance is ahead in over 15 seats while BJP is ahead in 160 seats in postal ballots counting.

Prominent leaders in TN include TR Baalu, Jagathratchagan, Kanimozhi among others

In national-level, Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad, several BJp leaders are ahead in Rajasthan, UP, Maharashtra among others.