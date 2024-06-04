Delhi: AAP hopeful of toppling BJP as counting begins

The counting of votes for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital commenced at 8 AM today. This election cycle has witnessed unprecedented political dynamics in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress joining forces for the first time to challenge the BJP’s long-standing dominance.

For this election, the BJP contested all seven seats, replacing sitting MPs on six of them. Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress formed an alliance, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three. This strategic partnership aimed to consolidate the anti-BJP vote, creating a formidable opposition in a city where the BJP had previously secured all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The seven crucial constituencies in Delhi are:

Chandni Chowk

East Delhi

New Delhi

North East Delhi

North West Delhi

South Delhi

West Delhi

The campaign was particularly intense, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP playing a central role. Kejriwal, who received interim bail to campaign, focused on a narrative that voting for AAP-Congress candidates would prevent his return to Tihar jail, a claim that added a dramatic twist to the election season. Despite his active campaign, Kejriwal surrendered before the jail authorities on June 2, adhering to the Supreme Court’s order.