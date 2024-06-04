Mamata vs Modi in West Bengal

West Bengal has emerged as a crucial battleground in the 2024 general election, featuring high-profile constituencies and key candidates. The state drew significant attention during the campaign, especially following the violence in Sandeshkhali, which underscored the high stakes and heightened tensions among competing parties.

The primary contenders in West Bengal are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Each party has mounted robust campaigns, vying for dominance in a state known for its volatile political landscape.

According to the Republic Bharat-Matrize exit poll, the BJP is projected to secure between 21 and 25 seats in West Bengal. The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is expected to win 16 to 20 seats, while the INDIA bloc may manage to secure between 0 and 1 seat. This forecast indicates a potential shift in the political dynamics of the state, where the BJP had secured 18 seats in the 2019 elections.

The outcomes in West Bengal are pivotal for the overall results of the Lok Sabha elections. A strong performance by the BJP in this key state could significantly bolster its tally and consolidate its position in the national political arena. Conversely, the TMC’s performance will be critical for Mamata Banerjee’s political future and her party’s influence both in the state and at the national level.