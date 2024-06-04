LS polls: Will Exit Polls come true?

The marathon polling exercise that stretched over 80 days is set to conclude as the counting of votes for the General Election to the Lok Sabha, the State Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and several Assembly Constituency bye-elections begins shortly. This counting process will bring clarity to the predictions made by exit polls, which overwhelmingly forecast a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exit polls indicate a strong performance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with most pollsters placing the coalition well above the halfway mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc is expected to fall significantly short of the majority needed to form a government. If the exit polls hold true, this result would not only secure a third term for Modi but also equate his tenure with that of Jawaharlal Nehru, reinforcing the BJP’s dominance in Indian politics.

Odisha: The state also conducted its Assembly elections concurrently with the national polls. Here, the BJP is in a fierce contest with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been led by Naveen Patnaik since 2000. The outcome will determine whether Patnaik’s long-standing leadership will continue or if the BJP can make significant inroads into the state’s political landscape.

Andhra Pradesh: The political scenario in Andhra Pradesh is equally intense, with the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance challenging the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The results in this state will be crucial in shaping the regional political dynamics and could signal significant shifts in power.

The results will also be pivotal for the future of the Congress party and its allies. The performance of regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the BJD in Odisha will be closely watched, as these outcomes could impact their influence and strategies in the national political arena.

As the vote counting begins, all eyes are on the outcomes that will shape the next phase of Indian politics. A third term for Narendra Modi would mark a significant historical milestone, reaffirming the BJP’s stronghold on Indian governance. Meanwhile, the state elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are set to redefine local political landscapes, with major implications for regional and national political alliances.