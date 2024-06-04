Robust security in place for TN vote counting

As Tamil Nadu witness vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections, a robust three-tier security system has been put in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the process. The comprehensive security arrangement is designed to maintain order and integrity throughout the counting period.

A significant number of police officials, approximately 40,000, have been deployed across Tamil Nadu to maintain security at the counting centers.

In Chennai alone, about 3,000 personnel are stationed at the three primary counting centers to ensure order and safety.

Additionally, around 60,000 police officials are on patrol across the state, bringing the total number of police personnel engaged in security duties to over one lakh. This includes officials of various ranks, demonstrating the extensive efforts to secure the election process.

In support of the local and state police forces, 15 companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed. Their presence adds an extra layer of security, particularly in high-risk areas, further enhancing the overall safety measures.

This extensive security framework, involving local police, Special Armed Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and paramilitary personnel, underscores the commitment to a secure and transparent election process.