French Open: Hard fought win for Djokovic 

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who delivered a typically resilient display to outlast Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the French Open 2024, revealed that he’s been carrying a right knee injury for a few weeks now.

The Serbian appeared to be at his peak form against Francisco Cerundolo after trailing by two sets and a break, but he rallied to win 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The Serbian was unsure about the price he would pay for the victory after the five-set thriller, however, the World No. 1 spoke cautiously about his knee injury that he tweaked at the start of the second set in his fourth-round triumph.

“For the last couple weeks I have had slight discomfort, I would call it, in the right knee, but I haven’t had an injury that would be concerning me at all. I was playing a few tournaments with it, and had no issues until today,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference as quoted by ATP.