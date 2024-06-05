Taiwan tracks 23 Chinese military aircraft around nation

Taiwan tracked 23 Chinese military aircraft around the nation, the country’s Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday. It included fighter jets, transport aircraft, and drones.

Out of these aircraft, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In a post on social media platform X, Taiwan MND wrote, “Overall 23 PLA aircraft (J-16, Y-8, UAVs, etc.) were detected at 0820 hrs today. Out of which, 16 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the north, central, and southwest parts of Taiwan’s ADIZ in conducting joint combat patrol along with PLAN vessels.”

The median line notably bisects the Taiwan Strait in a way that separates the island from China, which Taiwan claims to be a part of its territory.