Annamalai is the reason my party severed ties with BJP: AIADMK’s S P Velumani

AIADMK leader and former state minister S P Velumani on Thursday blamed BJP state chief K Annamalai for the split in AIADMK-BJP ties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and claimed that had the poll alliance remained intact, the combine would have won 30-35 seats.

His view, though rejected by Annamalai, was endorsed by former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who unsuccessfully contested from Chennai South constituency.

The DMK alliance trounced both the BJP and AIADMK and won all 39 seats.

“What he (Velumani) said is realistic. DMK would not have won all the seats had the BJP been in alliance with the AIADMK,” Dr Tamilisai told reporters in Chennai.

