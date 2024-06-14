Dementia rates surge among older Americans

The report issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was based on the 2022 National Health Interview Survey, a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults aged 18 and older. The survey in 2019 added the option to report dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, to its questions on doctor-diagnosed health conditions. The CDC said 1.7% of adults ages 65 to 74 reported a dementia diagnosis, a rate that increased with age. For those ages 75 to 84, the reported dementia rate was 5.7%.