GST Council to meet on Jun 22

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet after a gap of eight months on June 22, and is likely to review the implementation of 28 per cent GST on the online gaming sector.

“The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi,” the GST Council Secretariat said in a post on X.

The 52nd meeting of the GST Council, which comprises finance ministers of all states and UTs, was held on October 7, 2023.

The agenda for the 53rd meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members.

This would be the first Council meeting after Lok Sabha elections.

Results of the elections were declared on June 4, and Sitharaman was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the new Modi Government on June 9.