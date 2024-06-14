GST Council to meet on Jun 22

Mumbai, June 14: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet after a gap of eight months on June 22, and is likely to review the implementation of 28 per cent GST on the online gaming sector.
“The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi,” the GST Council Secretariat said in a post on X.
The 52nd meeting of the GST Council, which comprises finance ministers of all states and UTs, was held on October 7, 2023.
The agenda for the 53rd meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members.
This would be the first Council meeting after Lok Sabha elections.
Results of the elections were declared on June 4, and Sitharaman was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the new Modi Government on June 9.
The GST Council is likely to review the decision to levy 28 per cent GST on full value of bets for online gaming companies which came into effect from October 1, 2023.
In its meetings in July and August, the GST Council had approved amendments to the law to include online gaming, casinos and horse racing as taxable actionable claims, and clarified that such supplies would attract 28 per cent tax on full bet value.
At that time it was said that a review of the implementation would be carried out after six months, which is April 2024.
Since no GST Council meeting has taken place since April, the June 22 meeting of the Council is expected to review the taxation of the online gaming sector.