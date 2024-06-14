Housing prices see 13 pc growth in last two years as inflation eases in India

Residential real estate prices have risen continuously since 2013 and in the last two years, they appreciated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent while the consumer price inflation (CPI) inflation moderated by 1.3 per cent on an annual average basis to 5.4 per cent at the end of FY24, a report showed on Thursday.

Around 8.25 lakh new homes were launched and 8.72 lakh units were sold during the last two financial years.

This trend signifies a clear outperformance of real estate prices compared to inflation.

For investors seeking to preserve and grow their wealth amid inflationary pressures, real estate has emerged as a popular hedge, according to Anarock research.

After the 2019 elections, average residential prices across the top seven cities have appreciated at a CAGR of 6 per cent — rising from Rs 5,600 per sq feet in June 2019 to Rs 7,550 per sq feet by the end of FY2024.