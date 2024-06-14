Young actor makes his mark in Indian cinema

Jason Shah who proves that cinema has no geographical or language barrier as cinema is beyond all that. Born and raised in Mumbai he has graduated from the New York Film Academy in America in the acting department. Jason Shah started his acting journey in a small role in the Film Partner in Hindi. He went on to play main villain roles in some big TV serials followed by character roles on many web series. He has acted in supporting roles in Tamil films too. In Tamil, he has acted in supporting roles in films such as Conjuring Kannappan, Mission Chapter 1 and 1947 August 16. Jason Shah who proves that cinema has no geographical or language barrier as cinema is beyond all that. Born and raised in Mumbai he has graduated from the New York Film Academy in America in the acting department. Jason Shah started his acting journey in a small role in the Film Partner in Hindi. He went on to play main villain roles in some big TV serials followed by character roles on many web series. He has acted in supporting roles in Tamil films too. In Tamil, he has acted in supporting roles in films such as Conjuring Kannappan, Mission Chapter 1 and 1947 August 16.

Recently He has acted in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Web Series “Heeramandi” as the main lead Villain. He has been getting a lot of attention and appreciation from his performance, as his grip on the language with most dialogues in Urdu has been surprising for most.

He played a significant role in the recently completed Alia Bhatt starrer, Jigra.

Jason Shah is attracting people’s attention on the merit of his acting skills in several languages in films all over India.