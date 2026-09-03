Ameer’s next titled Maakali, Mari Selvaraj produces

Actor Ameer’s next film has been titled ‘Maakali’, with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj and his wife Divya Mari Selvaraj backing the project under their Navvi Studios banner.

The film, announced on Wednesday, is written and directed by debutant SB Aravinth, who has previously worked as an assistant director to Mari Selvaraj on Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan and Maamannan.

‘Maakali’ marks another collaboration between Ameer and Mari Selvaraj following their association in Bison Kaalamaadan (2025). K Karunamoorthy is also producing the film under his Ayangaran International banner.

The cast includes Swasika and Anishma Anilkumar, alongside Ameer. The project brings together a promising combination of experienced performers and a debutant filmmaker.

The technical team features Justin Prabhakaran as composer, Pratheepan Selvarathnam as cinematographer, Selva RK as editor and Ramu Thangaraj as art director. Action choreography is by Dhilip Subbarayan.

Ameer was recently announced as part of Vetta Saami, in which he shares the screen with Arulnithi. Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj is working on Manjanathi, starring Priyanka Mohan and Kayadu Lohar, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Further details about the plot, release date and other members of the cast are expected to be announced by the makers.