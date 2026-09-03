Hridhu Haroon’s ‘Tigerians Roar’ Gets Positive Response

The first single from Hridhu Haroon-starrer Texas Tiger, titled ‘Tigerians Roar’, has received a positive response from music lovers, with the fast-paced kuthu track crossing 8.4 lakh views on YouTube.

Composed by Osho Venkat, the energetic number features Hridhu Haroon showcasing his dance moves alongside a large group of background dancers. Kelithee and Thamizh Aadhavan have provided the vocals and lyrics, while Aa Pa Raja is also credited as a lyricist.

Texas Tiger, written and directed by Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, marks Hridhu Haroon’s debut as a lead hero. The actor, known for films including Mumbaikar, All We Imagine as Light, Mura, Maine Pyar Kiya, Bad Girl and Dude, is said to appear in a new avatar in the commercial entertainer.

Hridhu Haroon has credited the director, composer and choreographer Dinesh Master for the energy of the song, saying he put in extra effort as demanded by his character.

The film also stars Samyuktha Viswanathan, Rohini, Anthony Daasan, Sachana Namidass, Ramesh Thilak, Parthiban, Wafa Khatheeja, Peter K and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan.

With production already wrapped, the makers are yet to announce the official theatrical release date.