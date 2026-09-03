Jailer 2’ Reconfirms October 15 Release Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Release Date Reconfirmed

Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 will hit theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026, with the makers reconfirming the release date and putting an end to speculation about a possible postponement.

Sun Pictures shared a new poster on Wednesday reiterating the October 15 release. Rumours of a delay had surfaced following reports of reshoots, but the latest announcement confirms that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial remains on track for its festive release.

The sequel reunites Rajinikanth and Nelson after the blockbuster success of Jailer (2023). The film was officially announced in January 2025, went on floors two months later and completed shooting in April this year.

Jailer 2 features several actors from the first instalment, including Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, and the film is produced by Sun Pictures.

The makers recently released the first single, ‘Ala Bolelo’, adding to the anticipation surrounding the sequel. With its October 15 release now reaffirmed, Jailer 2 is set for a major festive-season opening.

