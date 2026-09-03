Prabhu Deva’s ‘Moonwalk’ set for Diwali release

Prabhu Deva and music composer A.R. Rahman’s much-awaited Moonwalk is set to hit theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026, marking their reunion after 25 years.

Directed by Manoj NS in his directorial debut, Moonwalk is a dance-driven entertainer that also features Rahman in an acting role. The film combines comedy, music and family emotions, with Prabhu Deva leading the cast.

The film’s music has already been unveiled through tracks including ‘Yethu’, ‘Macarena’ and ‘Tinga’. The upcoming song ‘Mayile’, featuring Prabhu Deva and Rahman, is also expected to add to the anticipation. The album consists of five songs, all sung by Rahman, with each track centred on a different celebration.

Moonwalk marks an important reunion between Prabhu Deva and Rahman, who previously worked together on several successful projects. The film is currently the only officially scheduled Tamil release for Diwali 2026, although other major films are reportedly eyeing the festive window.

The film has cinematography by Anoop V Shylaja and editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, while choreography is handled by Sekhar VJ, Piyush Chazia and Sandy. The ensemble cast includes Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Redin Kingsley and others.