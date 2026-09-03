Trisha, Radikaa and Aparna Join psychological thriller

Actors Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali have teamed up for an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil psychological thriller directed by filmmaker Raja Krishna Menon.

The film, which has commenced production following a muhurat ceremony, will blend mystery, horror and suspense. It marks Menon’s debut in Tamil cinema and his first venture into the psychological horror genre. He is known for films including Barah Aana, Airlift and Chef.

The film is being shot in London and is presented by Panorama Studios in association with Locomotive Global. Fusion Flicks and Locomotive Global are the official production partners.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Vikas Sharma, Amit Dalmia and Sunder Aaron are producing the project, with George Cameron and Rajesh Menon as co-producers.

The makers are yet to reveal the storyline, additional cast and technical crew. More details are expected to be announced soon.

Trisha, who was recently seen in Karuppu alongside Suriya and RJ Balaji, also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in her upcoming lineup.