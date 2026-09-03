7 Star Boys – Review  With Heart & Passion

‘7 Star Boys’ is a warm and inspiring sports drama that proves a simple story, when told with sincerity, can make a strong emotional impact. Set against the football-loving landscape of a Kerala village, the film follows seven young boys who see football not merely as a sport but as their passion, dream and way of life.

Directed by Nikhil Prem Raj, the film beautifully captures the innocence and determination of youngsters who dream of proving themselves on the football field. Their journey is filled with challenges, but what makes the narrative engaging is the support they receive from people who recognise their talent and encourage them to pursue their ambitions.

The biggest strength of the film is undoubtedly its football sequences. The matches have been filmed with energy and authenticity, making the audience feel as though they are watching a real football game. The involvement of former Indian football star I.M. Vijayan adds considerable credibility to the sporting portions, particularly when he takes on the role of mentoring the young players.

The young cast deserves special appreciation. Tanish stands out with a natural and convincing performance, effectively portraying the innocence, excitement and determination of a young footballer chasing his dream. Luqman Avaran, Balu Varghese, Amal and the other youngsters provide strong support and bring an appealing sense of camaraderie to the film.

Antony Varghese adds considerable energy and warmth as the youngster who understands the boys’ passion and stands behind their football ambitions. His lively screen presence complements the young performers rather than overshadowing them. Jumana Abdur Rahman also adds a pleasant emotional touch through the film’s lighter romantic track.

The technical work further strengthens the experience. Jakes Bejoy’s music and Hisham Abdul Wahab’s songs enhance the mood, while the background score gives the football matches an additional rush of excitement. Fayez Siddique’s cinematography effectively captures the beauty of the Kerala village, its greenery and the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the football ground.

What makes ‘7 Star Boys’ particularly appealing is its wholesome approach. The film does not depend on excessive violence or unnecessary commercial distractions. Instead, it remains firmly centred on football, friendship, teamwork, perseverance and dreams.

The second half, especially the final stretch, delivers the film’s biggest high. The football action gathers momentum and keeps the audience invested in the youngsters’ journey, turning the game into an emotional test of their determination.

Ultimately, ‘7 Star Boys’ is a refreshing and uplifting family entertainer. It may be built around a small village and a group of young footballers, but the dreams at its heart are anything but small.

With its charming performances, spirited football sequences and positive message, the film strikes the right balance between sport and emotion. It is a particularly enjoyable choice for families and football lovers looking for a wholesome, feel-good cinematic experience.