Get ready to welcome Theerapakai

Haripriya, known for her stellar performances on screen and magnetic charisma, stars opposite Vijayaraghavendra in Theerapakai.

The film, produced under the banner of Golden Magic Creations, is poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Adding to the film’s allure is the inclusion of Meenakshi, noted for her iconic dance performances in several hit films, and a talented ensemble cast including Aishwarya Shindogi, Vishal Hegde, Ranga, Ranjan Kumar, and Adrika Ramesh.

Renowned music composer M. G. Kartik has collaborated with Adhirajan to create compositions for both the soundtrack and background score of Theerapakai.

Sreekanth Gowda acclaimed for his camera work in India’s biggest blockbusters including ‘KGF’, brings his finesse to ‘Theerapakai’, ensuring seamless post-production processes. Mass Madha’s stunt compositions will be another highlight.

The film’s cinematographer Rajesh K Narayanan has captured visuals across Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysore, and Goa.plansxare on for a release soon.