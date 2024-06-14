Laandhar audio launched in style

The event, graced by the Vice President of Nadigar Sangam, Poochi Murugan, marked a significant milestone for the team behind ‘Laandhar’. Directed by Saji Saleem, the film features a compelling cast including Vidharth, Swetha Dorathi, Vipin, Sahana, Pasupathi Raj, and Gajaraj, promising an intense cinematic experience in the genre of crime thriller.

Reflecting on the journey of bringing ‘Laandhar’ to life, Vidharth shared his dedication to preparing for the role of a policeman, emphasizing his commitment to transforming his physique under the director’s guidance. His words underscored the collaborative spirit that permeated the film’s production.

Director Saji Saleem expressed heartfelt gratitude to the film’s producer, Badhri, acknowledging his unwavering belief in the project and steadfast support throughout its realization. Saleem’s tribute extended to his late father, K. N. Mohammad Sharif, whose encouragement and mentorship were pivotal in shaping his career in filmmaking. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by his wife, Sajitha Bhanu, highlighting her unwavering support and sacrifice.

The event resonated with anecdotes of teamwork and dedication, with Saleem praising the contributions of his crew, including the cinematographer Gnana Soundar, music composer M. S. Praveen, editor Bharath Vikraman, and art director Kallai Deva.