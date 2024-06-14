‘Lockdown will be engaging’

Titled ‘Lava Lava’, the song has been sung by Priya Jerson with lyrics written by Snehan.

Lockdown also stars Charlie, Nirosha, Priya Venkat, Livingston, Indhumathi, Rajkumar, Shamji, Lollu Saba Maran, Vinayak Raj, Vidhu, Abhirami, Ravathi, Sanjivie, Priya Ganesh and Asha.

A few days ago, the makers had shared the teaser of the film. It showed a distressed Anupama Parameswaran seeking help, as he calls her father, but her efforts are in vain. While we don’t get to know a lot about the story, it is shown that she is walking on empty streets as a lockdown had been imposed.

The film, which is expected to be a gripping tale filled with emotions, will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions’ Subaskaran. On the technical team, Lockdown has music by NR Raghunanthan and Siddharth Vipin, cinematography by KA Sakthivel, editing by VJ Sabu Joseph, and art direction by A Jayakumar.