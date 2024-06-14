Oracle to train 200K students in India in Cloud, AI tech

Cloud major Oracle on Thursday announced that it would support the training of 200,000 students in India in Cloud, data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies.

The company and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) have launched a specialised programme under the state’s massive skill enhancement initiative, Naan Mudhalvan, to provide employment-linked training to students in the state.

“Tamil Nadu ranks among one of India’s top 12 states with a growing youth population. As part of our responsibility to provide youth and young professionals with a platform to upskill themselves and achieve their career goals, we launched Naan Mudhalvan,” said J. Innocent Divya, MD, TNSDC.