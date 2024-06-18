Pushpa: The Rule to hit

The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will now release in theatres worldwide on December 6, as announced by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. Originally slated for an August 15 release, the new date was revealed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the producers.

Mythri Movie Makers shared an intense poster of Allu Arjun from the film, where he is seen clad in a jacket and holding a sword, with the caption: “His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented.” This announcement has further heightened the anticipation among fans eager to see the continuation of the story.

Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and is written and directed by Sukumar Bandreddi. The sequel promises to continue the gripping narrative of Pushpa: The Rise, which follows the journey of a labourer who ascends the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling ring, making formidable enemies and finding love along the way.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, reprising her role as Srivalli from the first installment, alongside Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh. The technical crew boasts a strong lineup with music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Brozek, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Pushpa: The Rise captivated audiences with its tale of Pushpa Raj, a labourer who defies all odds to become a significant player in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is expected to delve deeper into Pushpa’s journey, exploring his new challenges, conflicts, and the unprecedented rule he establishes.

